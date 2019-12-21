Top 10 Craig Press stories for Dec. 8 to 14: Hospital hullabaloo, cross-country Cannonball, new faces on the force

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Memorial Regional Health suspends OB services indefinitely; 5,835

2. They drove from NYC to LA in 27.5 hours at an average speed of 103 mph, but had to slow down in Colorado; 4,503

3. Living legend: Craig’s John Jepkema seeks world record as oldest man to hike Grand Canyon rim-to-rim; 1,396

4. Craig police help with unattended death Friday: On the Record — Thursday, Dec. 5 – Sunday, Dec. 8; 1,393

5. Crash across from KOA in Craig sends one to the hospital; 1,385

6. Two new Craig police officers to hit the streets soon; 1,326

7. Police: Craig man threatened recently hospitalized lover with gun; 983

8. Steamboat officer fined after pleading no contest to shooting man’s dog; 587

9. Craig City Council passes final marijuana ordinance with a seven license limit; 515

10. Editorial: We’re not going anywhere; 508