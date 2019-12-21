Top 10 Craig Press stories for Dec. 8 to 14: Hospital hullabaloo, cross-country Cannonball, new faces on the force
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Memorial Regional Health suspends OB services indefinitely; 5,835
Memorial Regional Health suspends OB services indefinitely
2. They drove from NYC to LA in 27.5 hours at an average speed of 103 mph, but had to slow down in Colorado; 4,503
They drove from NYC to LA in 27.5 hours at an average speed of 103 mph, but had to slow down in Colorado
3. Living legend: Craig’s John Jepkema seeks world record as oldest man to hike Grand Canyon rim-to-rim; 1,396
Living legend: Craig’s John Jepkema seeks world record as oldest man to hike Grand Canyon rim-to-rim
4. Craig police help with unattended death Friday: On the Record — Thursday, Dec. 5 – Sunday, Dec. 8; 1,393
Craig police help with unattended death Friday: On the Record — Thursday, Dec. 5 – Sunday, Dec. 8
5. Crash across from KOA in Craig sends one to the hospital; 1,385
Crash across from KOA in Craig sends one to the hospital
6. Two new Craig police officers to hit the streets soon; 1,326
Two new Craig police officers to hit the streets soon
7. Police: Craig man threatened recently hospitalized lover with gun; 983
Police: Craig man threatened recently hospitalized lover with gun
8. Steamboat officer fined after pleading no contest to shooting man’s dog; 587
Steamboat officer fined after pleading no contest to shooting man’s dog
9. Craig City Council passes final marijuana ordinance with a seven license limit; 515
Craig City Council passes final marijuana ordinance with a seven license limit
10. Editorial: We’re not going anywhere; 508
Editorial: We’re not going anywhere
Top 10 Craig Press stories for Dec. 8 to 14: Hospital hullabaloo, cross-country Cannonball, new faces on the force
The top online stories of the past week.