Top 10 Craig Press stories for Dec. 30 to Jan. 4: Arrow attack, missing man discovered, angler anticipation
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Man’s body found in overturned vehicle near Oak Creek; 4,783
Man’s body found in overturned vehicle near Oak Creek
2. Northwest Colorado man missing since Sunday; last seen east of Steamboat; 3,555
Northwest Colorado man missing since Sunday; last seen east of Steamboat
3. CPW looking for individual suspected of illegally shooting a mule deer in Craig; 2,388
CPW looking for individual suspected of illegally shooting a mule deer in Craig
4. The price of ballot box biology: Forced wolf reintroduction in Colorado; 2,273
The price of ballot box biology: Forced wolf reintroduction in Colorado
5. Wreck east of Craig hospitalizes one person; 2,258
Wreck east of Craig hospitalizes one person
6. Authorities ID man’s body as missing person from Oak Creek; 1,637
Authorities ID man’s body as missing person from Oak Creek
7. Catch cash at Stagecoach ice fishing tourney; 1,214
Catch cash at Stagecoach ice fishing tourney
8. Routt County deputy taken to ER after dog bite; woman arrested on animal abuse charge; 882
Routt County deputy taken to ER after dog bite; woman arrested on animal abuse charge
9. Obituary: Randy Kline; 698
Obituary: Randy Kline
10. Moffat County Locals: Walt the Walker stays healthy, builds friendships with every step on Craig sidewalks; 662
Moffat County Locals: Walt the Walker stays healthy, builds friendships with every step on Craig sidewalks
Top 10 Craig Press stories for Dec. 30 to Jan. 4: Arrow attack, missing man discovered, angler anticipation
The top online stories of the past week.