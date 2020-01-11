Top 10 Craig Press stories for Dec. 30 to Jan. 4: Arrow attack, missing man discovered, angler anticipation

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Man’s body found in overturned vehicle near Oak Creek; 4,783

2. Northwest Colorado man missing since Sunday; last seen east of Steamboat; 3,555

3. CPW looking for individual suspected of illegally shooting a mule deer in Craig; 2,388

4. The price of ballot box biology: Forced wolf reintroduction in Colorado; 2,273

5. Wreck east of Craig hospitalizes one person; 2,258

6. Authorities ID man’s body as missing person from Oak Creek; 1,637

7. Catch cash at Stagecoach ice fishing tourney; 1,214

8. Routt County deputy taken to ER after dog bite; woman arrested on animal abuse charge; 882

9. Obituary: Randy Kline; 698

10. Moffat County Locals: Walt the Walker stays healthy, builds friendships with every step on Craig sidewalks; 662