Top 10 Craig Press stories for Dec. 15 to 21: MRH murmurings, missing woman found, bittersweet anniversary

News | December 28, 2019

Craig Press Staff

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Memorial Regional Health announces potential letter of intent with SCL Health amid financial turmoil; 4,175

2. Craig police seeking to ID woman possibly connected to death; 3,657

3. Moffat County woman ID’d in fatal crash believed to have occurred in early November; 3,087

4. Craig police arrest two in stolen vehicle case; 1,738

5. Snowmobiler dies in Buffalo Pass accident; 1,723

6. Children involved in weekend domestic violence incident; 1,492

7. Moffat County High School student dies in collision with semi truck; 1,400

8. Craig police arrest third suspect on vehicle theft, other felony charges; 1,394

9. Declining birth rates locally, financial issues reasoning behind OB/GYN suspension at MRH; 1,327

10. Residents express concerns, frustrations at Thursday’s MRH Board of Trustees meeting; 1,103

