Top 10 Craig Press stories for Dec. 15 to 21: MRH murmurings, missing woman found, bittersweet anniversary
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Memorial Regional Health announces potential letter of intent with SCL Health amid financial turmoil; 4,175
2. Craig police seeking to ID woman possibly connected to death; 3,657
3. Moffat County woman ID’d in fatal crash believed to have occurred in early November; 3,087
4. Craig police arrest two in stolen vehicle case; 1,738
5. Snowmobiler dies in Buffalo Pass accident; 1,723
6. Children involved in weekend domestic violence incident; 1,492
7. Moffat County High School student dies in collision with semi truck; 1,400
8. Craig police arrest third suspect on vehicle theft, other felony charges; 1,394
9. Declining birth rates locally, financial issues reasoning behind OB/GYN suspension at MRH; 1,327
10. Residents express concerns, frustrations at Thursday’s MRH Board of Trustees meeting; 1,103
The top online stories of the past week.