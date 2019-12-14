Top 10 Craig Press stories for Dec. 1 to 7: A hike for the ages, council complete, array of arrests
1. Second rollover reported in same spot south of Craig; 2,822
2. Rollover Sunday south of Craig; 2,478
3. Living legend: Craig’s John Jepkema seeks world record as oldest man to hike Grand Canyon rim-to-rim; 2,261
4. Craig man arrested on felony assault charges for beating aging family member; 2,164
5. Craig woman out on felony drug possession bond arrested at local store for theft; 2,008
6. Craig council appoints city native to vacant seat; 1,921
7. Vanessa Jenkins secures Alford plea deal, capping sentence at three years; 1,749
8. Yampa Valley Kids daycare hopes to provide a sense of relief to parents; 1,180
9. No jail time for man who paid for sex with 17-year-old in Glenwood Springs; 1,121
10. Man charged with felony assault, resisting arrest after late-night argument; 1,118
