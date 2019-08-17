Top 10 Craig Press stories for Aug. 4 to 10: Array of arrests, animal alert
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Craig man accused of child sexual assault, incest; 5,091
2. Police: Half-naked woman found in couple’s Craig home; 3,464
3. Man dies from officer-involved shooting on Highway 13 near Rifle; 1,501
4. Aspen mother arrested after 1-year-old found in hot car; 831
5. Craig police arrest 52-year-old on multiple charges: On the Record — Aug. 6, 7; 773
6. Man dies during Steamboat Stinger race; 766
7. Man shot on Rifle bridge on Highway 13 was wanted in Eagle County; 590
8. Officer-involved shooting on Colorado River bridge closes Highway 13 near Rifle; 555
9. Vesicular stomatitis cases confirmed in 14 Colorado counties; 538
10. Man tries to flee authorities during roadside sobriety test on Rabbit Ears Pass; 501
Bird is the word: Yampa Valley Crane Festival spreads its wings Aug. 29
The eighth annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes place Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 in Steamboat Springs and Hayden.