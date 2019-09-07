 Top 10 Craig Press stories for Aug. 25 to 31: Teacher talk, farming frenzy, cinema changes | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for Aug. 25 to 31: Teacher talk, farming frenzy, cinema changes

News | September 7, 2019

Craig Press Staff

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Gov. Jared Polis recall initiative nears final signature deadline; 2,104

2. Mother pleads not guilty in son’s Christmas Eve fire death; 1,979

3. Craig man tries to run from Routt County police, found with meth, heroin; 1,971

4. Haywire hay day: Quick thinking helps Moffat County woman avoid farming disaster; 1,645

5. Fugitive found dead in car in Grand County one year after being charged with child sex assault; 1,561

6. Fire north of Craig does damage; 1,227

7. Last picture show: Craig’s West Theater to shut down for renovations under new owners; 1,008

8. New teachers in Moffat County School District share their motivations; 991

9. Man, woman identified, arrested after burglary: On the Record — Aug. 23 to 26; 857

10. From hobbies to hunting: PackCenter Shipping sees success with outdoors clients; 856

