Top 10 Craig Press stories for Aug. 18 to 24: Wildfire, wildlife worries, court concerns
Article; number of online pageviews
1. El Niño is officially over. What does that mean for winter 2019-20 in Colorado?; 5,337
El Niño is officially over. What does that mean for winter 2019-20 in Colorado?
2. Mother charged in Christmas Eve death might enter plea; 2,200
Mother charged in Christmas Eve death might enter plea
3. Man who fought mountain lion with pocketknife, rocks wishes he brought gun; 1,285
Man who fought mountain lion with pocketknife, rocks wishes he brought gun
4. Fire near Dinosaur believed to be human-caused; 1,249
Fire near Dinosaur believed to be human-caused
5. Two vehicles involved in Fourth Street crash Monday; 1,208
Two vehicles involved in Fourth Street crash Monday
6. Jonelle Matthews discovery provides closure for family, but new chapter is only just begun; 1,100
Jonelle Matthews discovery provides closure for family, but new chapter is only just begun
7. Colorado utilities commission files unprecedented protest against Tri-State; 1,030
Colorado utilities commission files unprecedented protest against Tri-State
8. Firefighters battling Routt County’s largest wildfire of season south of Hayden; 993
Firefighters battling Routt County’s largest wildfire of season south of Hayden
9. Craig man accused of sexual assault awaits trial on bond; 990
Craig man accused of sexual assault awaits trial on bond
10. Accused wilderness snowmobiler’s plane is now at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean; 837
Accused wilderness snowmobiler’s plane is now at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean
Top 10 Craig Press stories for Aug. 18 to 24: Wildfire, wildlife worries, court concerns
The top online stories of the past week.