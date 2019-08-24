Top 10 Craig Press stories for Aug. 11 to 17: Fair festivities, multi-county car chase, two-bit thievery
1. Sunday driver: Craig man involved in chase, spike stop, arrest on Highway 40 in alleged stolen vehicle; 2,271
2. Steamboat man faces kidnapping charge after forcing Walmart employee around store; 1,652
3. Man dies during Steamboat Stinger race; 1,547
4. Mathers bartender thwarts Monday night quarter heist; 1,516
5. Mountain lion killed after attacking hunter near Kremmling; 1,420
6. El Niño is officially over. What does that mean for winter 2019-20 in Colorado?; 1,129
7. Coroner determines cause of death for racer who collapsed during Steamboat Stinger; 779
8. 101 photos from the 101st Moffat County Fair; 757
9. Craig Fire/Rescue, BLM take on grass fire on Highway 13; 711
10. Litter in the river: From pregnancy test to poop, surprising finds during 2019 Yampa River Cleanup; 645
The top online stories of the past week.