Top 10 Craig Press stories for Aug. 11 to 17: Fair festivities, multi-county car chase, two-bit thievery

News | August 24, 2019

Craig Press Staff

1. Sunday driver: Craig man involved in chase, spike stop, arrest on Highway 40 in alleged stolen vehicle; 2,271

2. Steamboat man faces kidnapping charge after forcing Walmart employee around store; 1,652

3. Man dies during Steamboat Stinger race; 1,547

4. Mathers bartender thwarts Monday night quarter heist; 1,516

5. Mountain lion killed after attacking hunter near Kremmling; 1,420

6. El Niño is officially over. What does that mean for winter 2019-20 in Colorado?; 1,129

7. Coroner determines cause of death for racer who collapsed during Steamboat Stinger; 779

8. 101 photos from the 101st Moffat County Fair; 757

9. Craig Fire/Rescue, BLM take on grass fire on Highway 13; 711

10. Litter in the river: From pregnancy test to poop, surprising finds during 2019 Yampa River Cleanup; 645

