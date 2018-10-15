Tools go missing from truck: On the Record — Oct. 12 and 13, 2018

Craig Police Department

Friday, Oct. 12



12:22 a.m. On the 300 block of Stout Street, officers with the Craig Police Department arrested a 23-year old Craig man on charges of domestic violence, third-degree assault, second-degree assault, criminal mischief, and violation of a protection order.

7:48 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated an alleged sex crime.

9:35 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell report, which is being investigated

10:23 a.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, officers took a report of vandalism. Someone apparently opened truck hood destroyed a cylinder.

Recommended Stories For You

12:45 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers checked on a motorist whose vehicle wouldn't start. The driver had other assistance in route.

3:11 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers and issued a citation to a 35-year-old Craig for theft of a portable power charger.

4:22 p.m. On the 1400 block of North Yampa, officers are investigating a possible theft of money.

5:08 p.m. On the 1300 block of Barclay Street, officers took a report of possible theft of tools and a tool box, which were allegedly stolen from a person's vehicle.

5:32 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranny Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man was standing on the caller's front porch telling him there were reports of bad water in the area and offering a water sample.

10:30 p.m. At Davis House, a 46-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of domestic violence, violation of bond conditions, assault in the third degree, false imprisonment, and violation of a restraining order.

Saturday, Oct. 13

12:29 a.m. At City Park, officers investigated a report of a suspicious bicycle that was in the park with no one around.

9:16 a.m. On the 1900 block of East Victory Way, officers issued a trespass notice to a customer who was suspected of shoplifting.

9:44 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers took a report of a threat.

3:26 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers took a report of a threat.

4:54 p.m. On the 400 block of East 10th Street, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash.

5:40 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a suspected case of child abuse.

11:45 p.m. On the 1400 block of North Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a report of a disturbance.