Tony Bohrer thankful for ‘vote of confidence’ from residents following Primary Election

Running unopposed on the Republican primary for Moffat County Commissioner District 1, a win was all but a formality for current City Councilman Tony Bohrer.

What he wasn’t expecting was the sheer volume of votes he received as an unopposed candidate. Bohrer received 2,676 votes out of 3,068 Republican ballots submitted, good for an astounding 87.2 percent.

“It meant a lot to me for sure,” Bohrer said Wednesday morning. “It’s a vote of confidence that they gave me, which feels good. You never know when you’re running unopposed how many votes you’ll get.”

While he didn’t receive 100 percent of the votes as an unopposed candidate, Bohrer views the 13 percent of vote – roughly 392 voters – who didn’t vote for him as an opportunity.

“You’re never going to have 100 percent of the backing, but I’m going to make it my goal to reach out to those that those that I don’t have their backing right now; I’d love to have a conversation and talk about things that concern them as citizens of Moffat County and just really get to know them.”

Despite winning the District 1 County Commissioner race, Bohrer still has a job to do as a City Councilman, which he’ll fulfill through the last meeting of 2020, at which point he’ll then resign to take the District 1 seat for the county.

While handling City Council duties, Bohrer says he’ll still have an active campaign of sorts for County Commissioner, in the sense he’ll still get out into the community as much as he can to meet with people and learn more about the county as a whole.

“I still plan on having an active campaign, so when I say that, I mean going to the groups that are meeting, talking to citizens in Maybell and Browns Park and Dinosaur, and still being active and listening to their concerns even before having the title of county commissioner,” Bohrer said. “I feel like I’ll be able to go and meet them and listen to them.”

A veteran of seven years in city government, Bohrer is looking forward to the change of pace, but says with the new role as County Commissioner comes additional responsibilities, compared to City Council.

“I think there’s a whole lot more responsibility as a county commissioner than councilman,” Bohrer said. “You’re dividing up tasks between seven people on City Council, and now you’re doing it with three people with County Commissioners. So, it’s a lot more time and responsibility, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

With that added responsibility in terms of workload comes a greater responsibility for the community, Bohrer believes, especially with all the impending changes Moffat County will face in the coming years. With that added responsibility comes added opportunities for Bohrer to help make positive changes for a community he’s called home forever.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is trying to hash out plans for our future,” Bohrer said. “Not that it relies on the county commissioners to do, but we drive the ship here. The challenges ahead of us is what I’m looking forward to the most. We have to do something. We can’t sit back and wait and be reactive; we have to be proactive, and that’s what I’ll try to do.”

