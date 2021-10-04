Today: Come to the Craig Press Candidate Forum at Craig Middle School to meet the candidates

Tonight, Monday, at 6 p.m., the Craig Press, together with the Craig Association of Realtors, will host a candidate forum at Craig Middle School.

The event will be question-and-answer with the seven city council candidates running for four at-large seats. Candidates for some other offices will also be present to introduce themselves.

This is an opportunity to hear about the priorities, background and governing approach of those whom city voters will be considering electing to these critical positions.

What will the future of Craig look like? These candidates could hold an awful lot of the keys to that answer.

We hope you’ll join us at 6 p.m. at the Craig Middle School cafeteria for this crucial discussion.