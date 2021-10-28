To boo or not to boo, and when: It’s kind of up to you in Craig

A killer clown and creepy scarecrow pose for a photo at the Yampa River State Park Hike or Treat event Saturday.

Halloween is Sunday.

But also, Sunday is, you know, Sunday.

So it’s a little bit of a tricky trick-or-treat time.

Facebook posts and community discussions have varied on when to get the annual door-to-door candy collection accomplished. The consensus seems to be there is no consensus.

Sunday is the official day, but Saturday is so much more convenient. Social media discussions seem to indicate that some folks will be out Saturday, some Sunday. Conceivably, there’s little to prevent kids from going out both nights.

The bottom line, it appears, is this: Turn your porch light on if you’re amenable costumed ghouls and goblins at your doorstep, and turn it off if you are not. And, for kids and parents, the key, as ever, really, is to respect this universal symbol of being open for Halloween business — or not.

There will be a few options for kids who want to get a rush on the sugar rush.

Saturday evening, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., businesses in the Downtown Business Association will line Yampa Avenue to hand out treats.

“We do our Trick-or-Treat Street every year,” said Kandee Dilldine of K S Creations, who organizes some of the DBA’s activities. “Halloween is Sunday, and almost all of us are closed Sundays, so we decided to do Saturday. The 500 block of Yampa Avenue will be blocked off, some trunk or treating will be in the street and then businesses will hand out candy and cookies — we’re doing cookies.”

Dilldine said that some businesses not stationed on Yampa Avenue normally will set up tables in Alice Pleasant Park as well.

Additionally, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a Trunk-or-Treat open to the public on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the church parking lot at 1295 W. 9th Street. A prize will be given to the best-decorated trunk.

However you celebrate — if you do — have a safe and spooky Halloween, Craig.

A skeleton poses for a photo at the the Yampa River State Park Hike or Treat event Saturday.

Beetlejuice joins costumed youngsters as they walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.

