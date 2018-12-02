‘Tis the season for giving in the Yampa Valley, Colorado Day of giving Tuesday, Dec. 4

CRAIG — On Tuesday, Dec.4 people across Colorado will give what they can to support charities in the places they live as part of Colorado Gives Day.

“Residents of Moffat County are encouraged to support the 50+ participating local organizations at YampaValleyGives.org because all donations, whether large or small, can make a difference to nonprofits in need and the community as a whole,” states, in part, a resolution by the Moffat County Commissioners declaring Dec. 4 Colorado Gives Day in Moffat County.

The annual day of giving has been made possible by Community First Foundation since 2007 to encourage charitable giving by providing comprehensive, objective and up-to-date information about Colorado nonprofits and an easy way to support them online at ColoradoGives.org and on its signature giving day — Colorado Gives Day.

A $1 million incentive fund from Community First Foundation and FirstBank means that every nonprofit receiving a donation on Colorado Gives Day also receives a portion of the fund, increasing the value of every dollar donated. While only money raised on Dec. 4 applies to the incentive, donations may be scheduled in advance.

Colorado Gives Day has grown to be the state’s largest one-day online giving event, raising more than $182 million since it began in 2010.

To help donors localize their gifts regional pages were created. For the past four years, YampaValleyGives.org has helped to connect local donors to local causes.

In 2017, Yampa Valley Gives Day raised more than $750,000 and has raised some $2.2 million to date.

This year more than 80 local nonprofits stand to benefit during the statewide day of philanthropy.

Learn more at yampavalleygives.org.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.