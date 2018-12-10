‘Tis the season for fraudsters: On the Record — Dec. 7 to 9

Craig Police Department

Friday, Dec. 7

1:12 a.m. On the 700 block of Ashley Street, officers with Craig Police Department assisted man who was pushing a 500cc "pocket rocket" as he had run out of gas. He was in the process of taking the motorcycle home.

3:41 a.m. At Woodbury Park, a woman was found intoxicated and officers called an ambulance to assist her.

7 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. There were an additional nine Safe2Tell reports on the same day. A Safe2Tell educator was in Craig on Friday and his presentation likely resulted in the increase in calls, officers said.

7:53 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers took a report when someone attempted to use counterfeit money. The denomination was not listed in the report.

Recommended Stories For You

8:28 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a tobacco violation.

10:01 a.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a caller reporting that they had received a fraudulent call requesting information. Officers contacted the caller.

10:41 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of alleged domestic violence with a child witness. The incident was said to have involved pushing, hitting and slapping on the hand. Officers are investigating.

10:48 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible case of check fraud.

11:36 a.m. On the 1300 block of Yampa Avenue, officers received a call from a woman wanting to speak to someone about harassing messages and threats being made by a man.

1:06 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

1:44 p.m. On the 900 block of Sloan Circle, officers responded to a report of possible physical domestic violence between husband and wife. There were unable to prove a crime.

2:49 p.m. In Craig, officers are investigating possible drug incident.

3:10 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

3:37 p.m. At the Craig Animal Shelter, officers took a report when someone was bitten by a cat.

5:38 p.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, officers investigated a report of an assault.

9:01 p.m. At East Kum & Go, officers are investigating possible fuel fraud.

Saturday, Dec. 8

12:10 a.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a female caller reporting her boyfriend had hit her in the face causing a black eye and split lip. She refused medical treatment. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

7:34 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers arrested a 24-year-old Craig man on charges for assault in the third degree domestic violence.

8:54 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report that a man had possibly stolen two items the day before. The man was contacted and issued a trespass notice.

12:02 p.m. At Memorial Regional Health, officers took a report from a person that had been bitten by a dog.

12:04 p.m. On the 1000 block of Washington Street, officers investigated a possible hit and run crash. A person reported that a fence had been damaged the night before. Other than the damage done to the fence, there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash. The incident is under investigation.

12:47 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers made an arrest. The report was not finished so no details were available at the time of publication.

2:28 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers accepted a call from a woman reporting that her wallet had been stolen out of her vehicle. A few minutes later she called back to say that she had found her wallet.

4:36 p.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers arrested a 36-year-old Craig man for criminal mischief and violation of a protection order related to domestic violence charges.

5:13 p.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers arrested a 37-year-old man for two warrants. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

8:48 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers are investigating fraud after someone attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill.

9:59 p.m. Near the intersection of East Forth and Russell Streets, officers arrested a 19-year-old Craig man for driving under the influence of drugs, illegal possession and consumption of marijuana by an underaged person, and violating the speed limit.

Sunday, Dec. 9

1:40 a.m. At The Popular Bar, officers assisted a woman found in the parking lot. The people who called officers were unsure if a vehicle or person may have hit her. The incident is under investigation.

7:18 a.m. On the 400 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a possible domestic violence situation. A woman called for information about her rights, she did not wish to have an officer assist her. She decided to leave the residence.

6:06 p.m. On the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West, officers spoke with a person who believes that someone has been taking samples of makeup and cleaning supplies from her mailbox and post office box.

7:40 p.m. Near the intersection of West Ninth Street, officers checked on a motorist whose vehicle was disabled. The driver was OK.

10:10 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers contacted a bicyclist and issued the rider with a summons.