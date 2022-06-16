Timer starts on downtown parking with heightened police enforcement
There may have been some leniency in the past for two-hour parking violations in downtown Craig, but that looks like it is coming to an end.
Craig Police Chief Mike Cochran said via email that the department is going to increase efforts to enforce the two-hour parking limits downtown.
Cochran has been working hard to fill vacancies in the department that have left the police department short-staffed, and four new officers were sworn in on Tuesday, June 14.
Now the department has welcomed the new officers to the force and added two community service officers as well, police are able to do some more concentrated patrols in the downtown area.
Two-hour parking limits on the 400 and 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue are intended to create more parking for customers of downtown businesses on these blocks by turning over the spaces after two hours.
Cochran reached out to the Craig Downtown Business Association, so staff of downtown businesses can be mindful of the parking limits. The two-hour limits apply to business patrons and anyone parked downtown in the posted areas.
