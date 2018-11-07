Tim Redmond wins Hayden mayor’s race

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Tim Redmond is going to be Hayden’s new mayor, garnering 375 votes on Tuesday, Nov. 6, compared to fellow town council member Ashley McMurray’s 361.

“I’m pleased,” Redmond said. “I’ve done a lot of hard work in this neighborhood and this town at a grassroots level. I think the community understands I have their best interests at heart, and I want to take care of them. It’s my opportunity to repay them.”

McMurray said she looks forward to continuing her service to the town. She is currently chairperson for the Economic Development Commission.

“The town of Hayden spoke, and that’s what it is,” McMurray said. “It’s hard. I want to very much work for the betterment of the town.”

Redmond will replace outgoing Mayor Jim Haskins.

Redmond said he believes the town of Hayden is at a crossroads, with a growing community and decisions to make about the town’s future.

“There is a lot going on here,” Redmond said. “I just want to make sure their money is spent properly and they get the best bang for their buck.”

Redmond recalled a moment he said he will never forget from over the summer.

He said he saw an elderly couple walking on the shoulder of the road because there were no sidewalks. That is something he wants to change.

“Show a little love to the people who have been here and taken care of business over time,” Redmond said.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.