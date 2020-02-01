Tickets on sale Feb. 8 for Craig Kiwanis Club’s 74th annual play

Kiwanis Club members look over the seating chart for the 2019 play. Tickets for this year's show begin Feb. 8.

File Photo

it’s that time of year again…

Craig Kiwanis Club will host its annual ticket sales kickoff party for the 74th annual Kiwanis Play from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at JW Snack’s Bar & Grill, 210 E. Victory Way.

Tickets to this year’s play — a yearly satire of current events at the local, state and national levels — are $25 per person or $250 for a table for 10 people.

Any unsold tickets from the initial event will be available at Northwest Pawn Shop beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The curtain goes up for the 74th annual production March 6 and 7 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the play beginning at 8 p.m.

The show is traditionally very adult in tone and is open only to ages 21 and older. Though the club is unable to provide alcohol for the night, crowds are welcome to bring their own spirits and snacks.

Ticket sales for the show go toward Kiwanis Club’s yearly scholarship fund for local students.

For more information, visit facebook.com/kiwanisclubofcraig.