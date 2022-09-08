Tickets available for Sept. 24 wine tasting fundraiser in Craig

Local liquor stores are joining forces with the Senior Social Center of Craig for the center’s annual wine tasting fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 24.

According to organizers, the stores are donating the wine, and senior center is doing the appetizers. Also, there will be an art auction with the Northwest Colorado Arts Council donating pieces and proceeds being split between the senior center and the arts council.

The Better with Age Wine Tasting event will be held at the south end of the Admin Building at 755 Yampa Ave. The tasting will come with live music, a silent auction with donated gift baskets. Tickets are $25, available at the Craig Chamber, Downtown Books or the senior center.