Tickets available for Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Aug. 6
Northwest Colorado Health will host the annual Craig Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Aug. 6 during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Tickets for the duck race are $10. The race will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Ranney Street Bridge.
For the race, there will be $500 in cash prizes and other local prizes. All proceeds benefit Northwest Colorado Health’s nonprofit hospice program. People do not need to be present to win.
Purchase tickets online at NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/RubberDucky. You also can get tickets at Northwest Colorado Health locations, Yampa Valley Bank or the Craig Chamber of Commerce.
Additionally, volunteers are needed to help with pre-event ticket sales and other aspects of the event. Call Kyleigh Lawler for more information at 970-871-7609.
The Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival will be on Aug. 6, featuring a 5K run, a cardboard boat regatta, a car show, craft and food vendors, a beer garden, live entertainment, a balloon glow and much more.
For a full schedule of events, go to MCBalloonFestival.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.