Tickets available for Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Aug. 6

Craig Fire Rescue releases ducks for the Northwest Colorado Health Rubber Ducky Race off the Ranney Street bridge into the Yampa River. Tickets are available for this year's race.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Northwest Colorado Health will host the annual Craig Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Aug. 6 during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Tickets for the duck race are $10. The race will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Ranney Street Bridge.

For the race, there will be $500 in cash prizes and other local prizes. All proceeds benefit Northwest Colorado Health’s nonprofit hospice program. People do not need to be present to win.

Purchase tickets online at NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/RubberDucky . You also can get tickets at Northwest Colorado Health locations, Yampa Valley Bank or the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, volunteers are needed to help with pre-event ticket sales and other aspects of the event. Call Kyleigh Lawler for more information at 970-871-7609.

The Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival will be on Aug. 6, featuring a 5K run, a cardboard boat regatta, a car show, craft and food vendors, a beer garden, live entertainment, a balloon glow and much more.

For a full schedule of events, go to MCBalloonFestival.com .