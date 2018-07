Tickets available for Rubber Ducky Race Aug. 4

CRAIG — Northwest Colorado Health will host the Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Aug. 4 at the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival. Tickets are $10. The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the Ranney Street Bridge, and there will be $1,000 in cash prizes, including a $500 grand prize. All proceeds benefit Northwest Colorado Health's Hospice program. Entrants need not be present to win.

Tickets are available online at northwestcoloradohealth.org/rubberducky, as well as at Northwest Colorado Health locations, Yampa Valley Bank or the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteers are needed to help with pre-event ticket sales and other aspects of the event. For more information, call Kyleigh Lawler at 970-871-7609.