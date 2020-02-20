Thursday’s school board meeting will focus on BEST grants, curriculum updates

Craig Middle School's Christina Vanzo, Sara Linsacum and Dave Grabowski observe as CMS students Adyson Pankey, Alysia Montano and Makylee Ott present on the topic of styrofoam trays in schools.

Andy Bockelman

With Monday’s deadline to submit BEST grants coming up quickly, the Moffat County School District school board meeting Thursday night will focus on reviewing the BEST grants with TrainerHL, which is the company that helped the school district come up with the master plan for 2020.

TrainerHL presented the school district’s master plan in late January. The master plan was an 11-month facilities assessment that showed more than $99.6 million in capital improvement needs. The MCSD Board of Education is moving forward with prioritizing its most urgent projects in hopes of getting another generation — 25 to 30 years — out of its school buildings.

On Thursday, starting at 4 p.m., TrainerHL will briefly present the master plan again to the school board and those in the audience, and then they’re going to review all the BEST grants MCSD is applying for, according to Superintendent David Ulrich.

“Those [BEST grant applications] are due to the state on Monday morning,” Superintendent Ulrich said. “We’ll talk about the budget for those, and how much as a school district we’re going to ask for. That will help us figure out what our match looks like and what we’d have to raise locally to get that done.”

Then, TrainerHL will discuss with the school board the next steps moving forward and what they’ll look like. Ulrich added that the school district won’t find out about the BEST grants being awarded and how much money will be funded until May.

Once TrainerHL is done presenting, the school board will take a break for dinner, and then will reconvene around 6 p.m. for a presentation from Craig Middle School Principal David Grabowski and Ridgeview Elementary School Principal John Hadden regarding the efforts of the schools to stick to goals set by the Board of Education.

According to Superintendent Ulrich, the Board of Education sets goals year over year and adopted a balance score sheet, helping the district stay on track in pursuing those goals.

Principals Grabowski and Hadden will talk a lot about math Thursday night, as the school district implemented a new math curriculum as an area of instruction the district has prioritized this year.

