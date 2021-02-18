Thursday’s Moffat County girls’ basketball game canceled

After a league-opening win on Feb. 16 against the Coal Ridge Titans, the Moffat County Bulldogs girls’ basketball team was expected to return to action on Thursday night at home, taking on the Hayden Tigers.

On Wednesday, Moffat County Athletic Director Jeremy Cheuvront stated the Thursday night game was canceled due to a recent COVID-19 case on the Hayden roster.

With Thursday’s game canceled, the Bulldog girls will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 20 when they host the Delta Panthers in 3A Western Slope League action.

The Bulldogs are looking to win their sixth game this season and fourth in a row when they welcome the Panthers to Moffat County High School for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

