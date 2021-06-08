Thunder Rolls Entertainment Center is under new ownership.

Tammi and Dan Nadeau, together with Tammi’s sister, Sherri Higson, make up Two Sisters and Dan LLC, DBA Thunder Rolls Entertainment Center. The trio officially took ownership June 1.

“Beryl and Jim Dschaak, the former owners, have been such a help to us,” Tammi Nadeau said. “Beryl’s vision of giving the town a bowling center for all to enjoy is something we plan to continue. The future is exciting.”

Dan Nadeau used to run the prop shop for Beryl, so when the Dschaaks decided to retire, Dan and Tammi were ready to jump in.

“Beryl’s vision and the reason they built the center are very, very solid,” Tammi said.

Former Thunder Rolls co-owner Jim Dschaak poses for a picture in this file photo alongside his grand daughter Amber Forquer and his great grand daughter Evsie Francetich

Craig Press file

Tammi said the biggest task for new ownership is to rebuild the leagues and youth programs for the community.

“We want to bring the leagues back. We want bowlers to find their home at Thunder Rolls. The youth program and the leagues are going to be the things we focus on most. They will drive the business,” she said.

That priority is critical to the new group.

Sheli Steele/Craig press

“It had been something that, during the evolution of Thunder Rolls, kind of deteriorated,” Tammi said. “It’s a great place for a birthday party and to celebrate with friends and family, but as far as traditional league bowling, we are going to promote and bring it back. Realistically, no one has to be good to be in a league. It’s all about fellowship, friendship and being able to have a good time in a safe environment.”

There will be many different leagues throughout the year. Starting June 15, the Summer Have-A-Ball League is a 10-week league consisting of three-person teams, any combination of men, women and kids. For $10 a week, those who sign up will receive a $100 pro shop credit.

Other leagues include the 10-week Beer League starting June 16th, the 32-week Fall/Winter Evening Leagues, the Fall/Winter Coffee/Day Leagues and the all-new 18-week plus playoffs NFL league.

The lanes at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center stand empty early Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Sheli Steele/Craig Press

Every Monday and Tuesday beginning June 14th, children ages 12 and younger bowl for free. Encouraging youth to get into the game of bowling is another goal for the new owners of Thunder Rolls.

Tammi said the youth program will give kids an opportunity to explore their potential.

“Beryl once told me, ‘Nobody rides the bench on a bowling team,’” Tammi said.

Other plans for the entertainment center include a mini-golf course and restaurant improvements.

“My husband has always wanted a mini-golf course,” Tammi said. “The season is pretty short though, and the company in Wyoming can’t get the course made for this year.”

They plan to move the fence and grade the land so it’s ready for a mini-golf course next year.

Dan is well known within the bowling industry, having once competed on the Olympic Team USA for three years. He also owns Orchard Mesa Lanes in Grand Junction.

“Orchard Mesa it known for its pizza. We’re going to see if we can get a pizza oven so we can recreate that here and make it on-site,” Tammi said.

Dan’s son now runs Orchard Mesa, and Tammi says the family affair offers the chance for some friendly competition.

“Dan’s son is a fantastic bowler and really good at marketing,” Tammi said. “He’s exponentially expanded the number of the bowlers at that house. We’re hoping to build a partnership of tournaments so that the league bowlers can enjoy the best of both houses.”

Tammi said Dewey Whitecotton, former owner of the lanes in Steamboat Springs, is their general manager.

Dewey Whitecotton, general manager of Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, stands for a photo in front of the lanes at the alley.

Sheli Steele/Craig Press

“We couldn’t ask for anyone better than Dewey,” she said. “He’s a staple in the community. He was born in Steamboat. He loves the community and knows how to take care of bowlers.”

For more information, visit http://www.thunderrollsbowl.com .

“We’re so excited to be a part of the community. Everyone on every level of the city while we’ve been trying to get stuff done has been so helpful and so kind. People love Craig. We see it, feel it and definitely want to support it,” Tammi said. “We are excited to be in Craig and have found a warm welcome within the community.”