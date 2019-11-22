Thunder Rolls offers free Thanksgiving turkeys in tourney

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center is among the outlets hosting New Year's Eve parties.



Get rolling on the holiday a little early.

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center will host its Turkey Bowling Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at 990 Industrial Ave.

Admission is $10 per bowler.

Anyone who picks up three strikes in a row will receive a free Thanksgiving turkey.

For more information, call 970-824-BOWL (2695) or visit facebook.com/ThunderRollsBowlingCenter.