Throwback Night sees tough play as Moffat County faces Cedaredge

Moffat County High School's Abbe Adams stretches up for a hit against Cedaredge.

Clad in a set of retro jerseys, Moffat County volleyball players were going old school Friday night against visiting Cedaredge.

The Lady Bulldogs had their work cut out for them during Throwback Night against an undefeated squad, and though the Bruins ultimately left with the win to remain undefeated this season, it was a few too many miscommunications on the home side of the court that led to the loss.

Cedaredge took wins of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-18 during the night, which coach Jessica Profumo noted was not one of her team’s best displays of communication.

“It was more frustrating than I expected,” she said. “I think this may have been one of our worst games in terms of execution. It’s a cliché that you have to have teamwork, but you really do when it’s a unit. You have to be in sync, trust in your team, and if you’re second-guessing yourself or your teammates, you can see there’s always a half-second of hesitation and that’s all it takes.”

A receptive Bruin bunch didn’t allow many serves to go unreturned, with Faith Morgan getting two aces and Cayden King one, with a combined nine errors from the line for the team adding to the night’s issues.

The ratio of successful kills (15) to errors (16) while on the attack was also problematic, though Abbe Adams added five K’s and King four.

Even so, excluding an implosion during the second set, the evening was a close one as players pulled together during each set, Profumo said, albeit a little too late each time.

“Just a few more points,” she laughed. “It’s good they were that close even if they weren’t playing at their best.”

The Bulldog junior varsity also faced strife with a 2-0 defeat to the Bruins, which also lost blocker Hannah Vasquez to injury in losses of 25-16 and 25-22.

The C-Team fared better but also fell in two, taking it to 25-20 and 26-24.

While younger players adhered to the Throwback theme with pigtails and neon socks, varsity athletes found a full set of Asics uniforms from past decades with pronounced collars and no sleeves.

For Taytum Smercina, the temporary wardrobe felt like a true throwback.

“It kind of reminds me of middle school,” she said. “It was kind of an emotional game for us, I think that’s what the problem was tonight.”

While 9-0 Cedaredge stays at the top of the 3A Western Slope League rankings — helped along by a Sept. 24 sweep of Delta — MCHS volleyball remains in the middle of the pack at 6-9 overall, 1-3 in conference play.

Lady Bulldogs travel Saturday to face 5-4 Gunnison, as well as Tuesday to Carbondale to meet 2-7 Roaring Fork, whom MoCo girls first defeated during the Rangely Tournament earlier this month.