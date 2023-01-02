Three MCHS seniors awarded full scholarships to attend top colleges in US

Moffat County High School seniors, from left, Haely Mendoza, Cristian Morales and Diana Arellano have each been awarded full scholarships through the 2022 QuestBridge National College Match program.

Courtesy photo

Three Moffat County High School students are among a select group of high school seniors to be awarded full scholarships through the 2022 QuestBridge National College Match program.

According to Sharon Skwarek, who helped the trio apply for the program, MCHS seniors Diana Arellano, Haely Mendoza and Cristian Morales are among 1,755 high school seniors to win full QuestBridge scholarships out of more than 17,900 applicants.

“This is huge,” Skwarek said of the scholarship money. “This is life-changing for them. I’m very proud of them. They’ve worked very hard for this.”

According to the organization, QuestBridge is a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to 48 of the nation’s best colleges. The scholarships will cover the students’ tuition, fees, room and board, and books and supplies, as well as their travel expenses, which are often spent studying abroad.

According to QuestBridge, the organization selected 5,613 finalists out of almost 18,000 applicants to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship and then named 1,755 scholarship winners.

To be eligible, a high school senior must carry a 3.94 unweighted grade-point average, and 94% of recipients are in the top 10% of their graduating classes, according to QuestBridge.

Additionally, QuestBridge says about the same percentage of scholarship recipients come from a household with an annual income under $65,000, and 88% qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. The majority of this year’s Match Scholarship Recipients — 80% — are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the U.S.

Skwarek said Arellano will attend Boston College, while Mendoza is headed to Dartmouth College and Morales is set to attend Macalester College in Minneapolis. In addition to the QuestBridge National College Match scholarship, Morales also secured a $60,000 scholarship from Macalester College that’s to be spread out over four years.

According to QuestBridge, the 1,755 scholarship recipients represents the highest number to-date for the organization.

“This record-breaking result further motivates us to help outstanding students obtain the top education that they deserve,” Co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge Ana Rowena Mallari said in a statement. “These bright and motivated students have a determination to succeed that will help them thrive well beyond their college years, and we’re excited to see where their dreams take them next.”