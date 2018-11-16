Three CNCC soccer players score All-Conference honors

Despite a rocky road throughout the fall, members of the Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer team earned several highlights to conclude the season.

The Scenic West Athletic Conference recently announced its All-Conference recipients, a list which included three Spartan soccer players.

Making the cut for SWAC’s First Team was CNCC’s Jesus Esquival — who came to Northwest Colorado from Anchorage, Alaska — who was a multi-position athlete for the Craig team, including filling in as goalie in the team’s final game of the year.

“He just played absolutely everywhere for us,” coach Doug Seigle said.

Two Spartans were named to the All-Conference Second Team — Craig native Wyatt Nielsen and Cameron Aragon from Colorado Springs.

Seigle noted Nielsen’s determination on the field throughout the fall as one of the team’s strongest defenders.

“He just seemed to get better every week,” Seigle said.

As for Aragon, primarily a midfielder, Seigle said he was rarely out of the game and played hard continually.

“I think he played almost every minute of every game for us,” he said.

The 0-17 record for the Spartans was full of hardships, Seigle noted, with a small roster at the start that kept diminishing due to injuries. Even at the bottom of the conference rankings, athletes were able to finish out the fall, he said.

“The other coaches in the conference recognized that even though we had a lot of struggles, we had a lot of up-and-comers,” Seigle said. “It’s an honor well-deserved for these guys.”