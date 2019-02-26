Three arrests made during weekend: On the Record — Feb. 22 through 24
February 26, 2019
Craig Police Department
Friday, Feb. 22
2:39 a.m. On 1100 of West Victory Way, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a person was sitting in a jeep listening to music.
11:19 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. The police department received three more such reports Friday, and all are under investigation.
11:54 a.m. At Walgreens, officers made contact with a pedestrian and obtained information from the person for the District Attorney's office.
1:58 p.m. On the 800 block of Green Street, officers provided advice to a person concerned about fraud. The person had received "Express Toll" mail addressed to him, but not for a vehicle he owns.
Recommended Stories For You
7:36 p.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A woman was walking around a property picking up items. Officers learned she had been evicted from the residence in December. She and her husband were trespassed at the owner’s request.
Saturday, Feb. 23
8:24 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers helped a person file a report for possible identity theft.
1:50 p.m. At Northwest Pawnshop, officers arrested a 28-year-old Craig woman on a warrant for failure to appear out of Rio Blanco County.
6:05 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and old East Victory Way, officers stopped to assist a motorist and discovered the person had pulled over to use a cellphone. Everything was OK.
10:25 p.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to reports of a disturbance resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old Craig man, who was apprehended on suspicion of violating a restraining order.
Sunday, Feb. 24
12:20 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated an incident involving drugs.
1:10 a.m. Near the intersection of Ledford Street and First Avenue West, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. Few details were available in the report, which indicated a black Jeep Cherokee had front wheel damage. The vehicle was towed.
1:33 a.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Street, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person. A caller reported someone running away after attempting to break into a house. The incident is under investigation.
2:41 a.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence in progress and arrested a 33-year-old Craig man on charges of third-degree assault.
7:17 a.m. Near the intersection West Sixth and Steel streets, officers investigated a report of criminal mischief when a van was discovered to have had both tail lights broken.
9:43 a.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers investigation a report of possible theft.
6:41 p.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner later called back to say the vehicle had been recovered, but the incident remains under investigation.
9:35 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. This incident is under investigation.