Three arrested on suspicion of heroin possession, other charges: On the Record — Feb. 27

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Feb. 27

6:12 a.m. Near the intersection of Finley Lane and West Victory Way, police in Craig initiated a traffic stop and arrested a 27-year-old Craig woman on suspicion of possession of a vehicle with a blue light, no valid driver's license, and no insurance. A 29-year-old Hayden man was also arrested on suspicion of violation of mandatory protection order. Police initiated at least eight additional traffic stops Wednesday.

8:20 a.m. On the 1300 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a report of trespassing. A Craig man was issued a trespass notice at a local business.

8:55 a.m. In Craig, police responded to a report of possible child abuse or neglect. The matter is under investigation.

8:57 a.m. On the 2000 block of Crocket Drive, police responded to an animal complaint. Officers responded to at least five additional animal-related calls Wednesday.

11:01 a.m. On the 1000 block of Sequoia Avenue, police checked on the welfare of a Craig resident. Officers made at least one additional welfare check Wednesday.

11:30 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police initiated a traffic stop and arrested a 35-year-old Craig man on an outside warrant and suspicion of driving a vehicle while under restraint. A 28-year-old Craig man was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of unlawful possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance for allegedly possessing heroin and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of violation of bond conditions, and violation of a mandatory protection order. A 19-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of bond conditions, and violation of a mandatory protection order.

11:46 a.m. At Memorial Regional Health, police responded to a reported assault. The matter is under investigation.

3:11 p.m. On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, police responded to a report of a possible drunken driver. A female reportedly smelled heavily of marijuana and was driving, but officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

6:46 p.m. On the 400 block of Lincoln Street, police responded to a report of a disturbance. A man was reportedly banging and on the caller's door and yelling for about an hour. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

7:21 p.m. On the 1000 block of Ogden Street, police responded to an alarm call. Officers checked and cleared the building.