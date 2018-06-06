Three arrested on drug charges after disturbance in Craig: On the Record June 5

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, June 5

5:45 a.m. On the 700 block of Rose Street, a person found a blue plaid jacket. Officers attempted to return the jacket to its owner.

8:45 a.m. Near the Seventh Street Bridge over Fortification Creek, a bicycle was found. The bike is awaiting its owner at the Public Safety Center.

9:19 a.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers conducted a parole check. A 36-year-old Craig man was charged with unlawful possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order.

9:52 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible child abuse.

10:59 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible drug violation.

8:06 p.m. On the 1400 block of Heather Street, officers received a report of a disturbance which became an incident of possible felony menacing. While investigating, officers found illegal drugs. The incident resulted in three arrests. A 29-year old Craig man was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, menacing, tampering with physical evidence and theft of items valued at $475. A 30-year-old Craig woman was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 66-year-old Craig woman was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

9:06 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, a caller said a person placed sugar into oil for a generator.

9:47 p.m. On the 1000 block of Seventh Street, officers received a report of a disturbance. A caller reported hearing yelling, screaming and threats of violence between two people. Officers spoke to the pair and found that the incident was verbal only. The woman said she had been yelling and agreed to keep it down.

10:17 p.m. On the 2000 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers received a report of a disturbance. A caller reported hearing "a bunch of yelling" and seeing three juveniles with flashlights. The caller later said he or she believed two of the people left in a truck. Officers spoke to residents of the home and found no crime.