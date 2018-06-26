Three arrested, charged in drug investigation

An investigation, conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team, with the assistance of the Colorado State Patrol and the Routt County Sheriff's Office, culminated in the arrest of three individuals, according to a release from the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Craig resident Derek Kettle 46, and John Henderson 35, and Hailey Allen 35, both with Denver addresses, were arrested on Thursday, June 21 in Routt County. When arrested, they allegedly had more than a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine in their possession and more than one ounce of heroin. according to the release.

The District Attorney's Office has charged all three with possession of methamphetamine, a Class I drug felony and possession of heroin, a Class II drug felony.

Kettle and Henderson are being held in the Routt County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Allen is being held in the Routt County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Kettle's next court appearance date is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 11. Henderson and Allen's next appearance date is at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

ACET is comprised of investigators with the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Routt County Sheriff's Office, Craig Police Department and the Steamboat Springs Police Department.

The news release noted that all charges are merely accusations of guilt and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.