This weekend is free fishing weekend in Colorado

DENVER — Whether a lifelong angler or a novice seeking a new way to enjoy Colorado’s outdoors, Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages everyone to take advantage of the statewide free fishing weekend Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3. The agency designates the first weekend in June as the only two-day period that anglers around the state age 16 and older can fish without a license, giving everyone an opportunity to get out and try dropping a line.

“The free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to get outside with family and friends and take advantage of Colorado’s many fishing opportunities,” said Doug Krieger, aquatic section manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “This is the perfect time for anglers to introduce a friend or family member to fishing, or for those seeking new forms of outdoor recreation to give one of America’s favorite activities a try.”

Though fishing licenses are not required during the free fishing weekend, all other regulations remain in effect. Anglers are advised to consult the Colorado Fishing brochure for specific regulations and restrictions for the waters they’ll be fishing. Anglers can also download CPW Fishing, the agency's official fishing app, for up-to-date conditions and key features of more than 1,300 waters in Colorado. The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Following the free fishing weekend, fishing licenses can be purchased online, at any Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or from one of the more than 600 license agents across the state. Anglers may also purchase a fishing license by phone and receive a temporary authorization number, allowing them to fish immediately. The number is 800-244-5613. Current licenses are valid through March 31, 2019.

Colorado boasts more than 2,500 lakes and reservoirs, many within State Parks, as well as 9,500 miles of fishable streams and rivers, including 300 miles of Gold Medal streams. Each year, CPW stocks 90 million sportfish in Colorado waters. The sale of fishing licenses allows Colorado Parks and Wildlife to maintain and conserve fish habitat and manage hatcheries, promoting better fishing in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife produces a weekly fishing report that includes information about fishing conditions and stocking activity around the state, fishing events and a fishing atlas, which details fishing opportunities.

Learn more at cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/pages/fishingreports.aspx.