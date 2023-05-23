Third-graders dive into Yampa River field trip
Third-graders from across Moffat County attended a field trip at Yampa River State Parks on May 18 and enjoyed some time with presenters from Yampatika.
In addition to offering information about organisms in the river, Yampatika also offered a lesson on compasses, while Colorado Parks and Wildlife had a presentation about skins and skulls.
The students also learned about frog survival in the Yampa River, and Moffat County Search and Rescue taught them about search and rescue missions while letting the students tour some of the equipment.
The Moffat County Soil and Water Conservation District also brought in a water trailer and taught the students about the flow of the river.
This is an annual field trip for third graders that was organized by Bobbi McAlexander, a teacher at Sandrock Elementary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.