Third-graders dive into Yampa River field trip

Moffat County students get some hands-on experience during a presentation covering organisms by Yampatika.

Third-graders from across Moffat County attended a field trip at Yampa River State Parks on May 18 and enjoyed some time with presenters from Yampatika.

In addition to offering information about organisms in the river, Yampatika also offered a lesson on compasses, while Colorado Parks and Wildlife had a presentation about skins and skulls.

The students also learned about frog survival in the Yampa River, and Moffat County Search and Rescue taught them about search and rescue missions while letting the students tour some of the equipment.

The Moffat County Soil and Water Conservation District also brought in a water trailer and taught the students about the flow of the river.

This is an annual field trip for third graders that was organized by Bobbi McAlexander, a teacher at Sandrock Elementary.

Mrs. McAlexander’s class poses for a group photo during a field trip to Yampa River State Park on May 18.

Students also learned about soil and water conservation during their trip to the Yampa River State Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers a presentation about skins and skulls as students from Moffat County elementary schools learn about the Yampa River and more.

Moffat County Search and Rescue works with local students during their field trip to Yampa River State Park.

