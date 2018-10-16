Think pink: Support Moffat County Cancer Society with football fundraiser

The Moffat County High School football program will host a Pink Game this Friday as the Bulldogs challenge the Delta Panthers.

Football parents will sell pink helium balloons that will be released before the game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and those who have battled the disease.

Balloons are $5 apiece, with money going toward Moffat County Cancer Society through Moffat County United Way.

Sales will run up until just before the 7 p.m. kickoff for the game at the Bulldog Proving Grounds, 900 Finley Lane.

For more information, call 970-326-5992.