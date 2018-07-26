Craig Police Department

Tuesday, July 24

8:04 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a trash complaint. Officers asked the party to clean up the trash.

12:24 a.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers investigated a report of stolen bicycles.

5:35 p.m. On the 300 block of Stout Street, officers responded to a report of a damaged garage door.

6:00 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash.

9:06 p.m. At the intersection of Fourth and Washington streets, officers issued a citation to a bicyclist for riding after dark without helmet.

9:29 p.m. At the intersection of West Victory Way and Pershing Street, officers issued a warning to a driver for not wearing a seatbelt.

11:35 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, a caller reported someone banging on doors and windows.

11:40 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, a caller reported seeing a white male, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall slashing tires. The suspect was last seen running toward Craig City Park.