Thieves break into mailboxes: On the Record — July 2, 2018

Craig Police Department

Monday, July 2



9:54 a.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, Craig Police Department officers responded to a report of an elevator alarm going off. No one was in the elevator when officers arrived.

10:59 a.m. On the 1700 block of Victory Way, officers investigated a report of license plates stolen from vehicles.

11:14 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible drug activity.

1:58 p.m. At a business on the 500 block of Victory Way, a trespasser was issued a warning by officers.

Recommended Stories For You

3:04 p.m. On the 700 block of Ashley Road, officers investigated a report of property stolen from a vehicle.

3:39 p.m. In Craig, officers investigate a report of an assault. The investigation was turned over to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

4:16 p.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a report of property stolen from a vehicle.

5:30 p.m. At a business on the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a report of mailboxes having been broken into.

8:59 p.m. On the 500 block of Fourth Avenue, a caller reported a person was bitten by a dog.