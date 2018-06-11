Thief recorded while stealing security camera: On the record June 8 through June 10

Craig Police Department

Friday, June 8



2:36 a.m. Near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Yampa Avenue, officers made contact with a pedestrian and gave the person a ride home.

2:52 a.m. On the 500 block of Russell Street, officers investigated a report that a door was open. They spoke with a man about his door being open. He was aware of the open door, and the place was cleared.

11:53 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a theft. A big black toolbox sitting on the back of a truck in the driveway was reportedly stolen.

3:42 p.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to reports of fraud. The incident is under investigation.

5:00 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, a 45-year-old transient man was arrested on a warrant from another agency for a misdemeanor. The warrant carried at $1,500 bond.



9:38 p.m. Near the intersection of 1oth and Green streets, officers responded to a report of trespassing. They were unable to locate the alleged trespasser.

10:12 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers investigated a fight, which resulted in a split lip that possibly needed stitches. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday, June 9



3:21 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, a caller reported a suspicious person.

4:26 a.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers made contact with a male pedestrian.

6:00 a.m. On East Ninth Street, officers responded to a suspected assault. The incident is under investigation.



10:01 a.m. At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of someone trespassing. Juveniles — one in a green shirt and baseball cap and one in a grey shirt and blue jeans — were found trashing the mall. They were issued with a citation for trespassing.

10:18 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Avenue, officers investigated a report of theft. A woman reported someone had cleaned out her bank account and was stealing items from her residence. Officers determined a theft had not occurred. The person's employer was retaining her belongings until the woman is out of jail.

11:52 a.m. In Craig, officers found a drug pipe. The incident is under investigation.

2:38 p.m. On the 400 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of theft. A house and truck were broken into, and a backpack and money were taken from a truck. The incident is still under investigation.

6:07 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, a wallet was found in the roadway. It was returned to its owner.

6:41 p.m. On the 800 block of East Victory Way, a woman called to report that another woman was sending her text messages, and she wanted them to stop. Officers spoke with the reporting party. She didn't want to do anything at the time but would call back if she needed further assistance.

Sunday, June 10

1:00 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, Officers responded to a report of harassment. The caller reported a man was calling and being rude over the phone. Officers advised the caller on how to block the rude calls.

1:10 a.m. On the 400 block of Woodbury Drive, Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man with dark hair and a mustache was walking by Cook Chevrolet, then approached the caller's carport and yard. The caller was unable to tell if the man was carrying anything. Officers were unable to locate the man.

1:13 a.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report that someone had broken into a car. They were unable to locate the suspect.

3:31 a.m. On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. They discovered a man waiting to pick up one of his co-workers.

4:20 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A thin man wearing a ball cap who looked to be in his mid-20's was said to be hiding by the cash register. When officers arrived, the clerk said the slightly intoxicated man had needed a ride.



10:44 a.m. On the 1900 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to a report that a security camera had been stolen the night before. The owner of the camera posted the missing item on Facebook claiming she had caught the suspect — a young man wearing a small backpack and light colored ball cap while riding a BMX bike — was recorded. Officers were unable to speak with the reporting party. The incident is still under investigation. The owner of the camera stated on her Facebook post, "I’m offering $100 reward, not for the camera but to catch this dum dum."

1:08 p.m. Near the intersection of Mack Lane and West Victory Way, officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash involving a Toyota and white Ford pickup truck.

1:33 p.m. On the 300 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash. The reporting party said their new truck was scratched while in the Walmart parking lot. The caller could not determine if the damage had been caused by another car or something else. Officers will check Walmart security cameras as part of the investigation

8:09 p.m. On the 1000 block of East 11th Street, officers responded to a parking complaint. The caller said cars were parked along both sides of the roadway at the crest of a hill and couldn't be clearly seen. Officers contacted the owners, and they agreed to move their vehicles.

11:11 p.m. Near the intersection of Barclay and Elmwood streets, officers responded to reports of a disturbance. A man was heard yelling about a stolen vehicle. Officers contacted the man and learned that a father and son had had a verbal disagreement about the son's life choices.