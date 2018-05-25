Theft reported at Moffat County Fairgrounds: On the Record May 17

Craig Police Department

Thursday, May 17

12:27 a.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, officers received a report of a suspicious incident.

7:14 a.m. On the 900 block of School Street, officers received a report of a suspicious incident.

7:34 a.m. On the 800 block of Villa View Drive, officers received a report of a suspicious person.

8:26 a.m. At the Memorial Hospital, officers received a report of an assault.

Recommended Stories For You

9:16 a.m. On the 600 block of Breeze Street, officers received a report of theft.

12:40 p.m. In Craig, officers received a report of a possible drug violation.

1:41 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a report of theft.

3:33 p.m On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, officers received a report of harassment.

4:10 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa and East Victory Way, officers received a report of a suspicious person.

7:39 p.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, officers responded to a report of theft.

9 p.m. At the Memorial Hospital, officers received a report of an assault.

10:40 p.m. At Walmart, officers received a report of a theft.