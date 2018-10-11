Theft investigations keep cops hopping: On the Record — Wednesday, Oct. 10

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Oct. 10



6:39 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department attempted to serve a warrant.

8:00 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to serve a warrant.

9:06 a.m. Near the intersection of Colorado Highway 13 and West First Street, officers recovered found property.

10:23 a.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers investigated a report of theft.

12:28 p.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers recovered found property.

1:22 p.m. On the 800 block of Columbine Street, officers investigated a report of theft.

1:24 p.m. In the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers made a warrant arrest. Details of the arrest were not available.

2:49 p.m. On the 2900 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a report of theft.

3:11 p.m. In Craig, a Safe2Tell call was received and is under investigation.

3:21 p.m. In Craig, a Safe2Tell call was received and is under investigation.

4:01 p.m. Near the intersection of Russell and East Sixth streets, officers investigated a report of criminal mischief.

7:10 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to serve a warrant.

8:35 p.m. Near the intersection of Fourth and Ranney streets, officers assisted a motorist.

9:23 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.

9:26 p.m. Near the corner of East Victory Way and Tucker Street, officers investigated a hit-and-run crash.

10:56 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Stock Drive, officers made a traffic stop resulting in a citation.

10:58 p.m. Near City Hall, officers assisted a motorist.

11:18 p.m. At City Park, officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.