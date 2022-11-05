The Warehouse Food Hall welcomes newest addition to its lineup of small businesses

The newly opened Food Bar at the Warehouse Food Hall in Craig.

The Warehouse Food Hall is living up to its mission of bringing together local vendors to provide an eclectic offering of food and beverage vendors.

The concept behind the Food Hall at 1589 W. Victory Way in Craig is to provide affordable space for small food vendors to launch their business and to bring together a variety of offerings under one roof.

Most of the restaurants inside the Warehouse are independent vendors, who bring their own concepts and create their own menus. The Warehouse also has its own signature sites within the food hall — the Warehouse Coffee Co., Warehouse Bar and the Food Bar.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Craig Chamber of Commerce, the Food Bar had its soft opening this week. The new spot is starting with a limited menu, serving a build-your-own-bowl concept.

Patrons can choose between rice or greens for a base and then select their proteins and toppings. There are also a few signature bowls to choose from, such as the Ohana Bowl with tuna poke. Staff said the Food Bar will be expanding its menu to include more sauces, toppings and proteins for the bowls once it launches its full menu.

The Warehouse Bar moved from its original position inside the Warehouse to make room for the new Food Bar. Warehouse staff said the move aims to add more distinction to the seat-yourself atmosphere.

The Warehouse Bar inside the Warehouse Food Hall at 1589 W. Victory Way in Craig.

The northside of the hall has the lineup of food vendors — Aroi Thai, Colorado Beyond Baked Subs, HR Foods — and the newly coined Food Bar making up the food court side.

Now that the Warehouse Bar occupies the southside of the building, it opens up a more distinguished cocktail space at the far end of the hall. The bar having its own corner of the hall opens up opportunities for the Warehouse and its independent vendors to host evening events, while the food court can still accommodate dinner guests.

The relaxed ambiance of the Warehouse invites customers to come in and enjoy the space while they try the different flavors. The coffee shop serves drip coffee and some specialty drinks each morning from 7 a.m. until the Warehouse closes, with a drive-thru option for customers who want coffee on the go.

HR Foods, which has expanded its menu and hours since launching in the Warehouse Food Hall in Craig.

HR Foods, owned and operated by Hank Roberston, has followed the trajectory that was intended with the Warehouse startup space. Since Robertson opened up shop in May, HR Foods has added new menu items and expanded operating hours.

HR Foods, Aroi Thai and the Colorado Beyond Subs, are all examples of how the Warehouse was designed to provide a space for startup vendors to grow and develop their menus.

Warehouse staff said there will be vendor spaces becoming available around the first of the year. More information, along with menus and operating hours for each food vendor, is available at Warehousefoodhall.com .