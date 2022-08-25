The Warehouse Food Hall is cooking up some new things this month

The Warehouse Food Hall opened its doors in 2021, and has brought a steady flow of new tastes and events to our town.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

The Warehouse Food Hall is cooking up some fresh new things, including summer feasts and weekend breakfast.

You can find the Food Hall at 1589 W Victory Way in Craig, in the converted paper supply warehouse, but the building is not the only thing innovative about the Food Hall.

There are different vendors and cuisines so everyone in the group can choose their taste.

This Sunday, Aug. 28, the HR Food grill will be hosting a Beach Bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring barbecue ribs, brisket, and pulled pork with mac and cheese bowls.

There is no need to purchase tickets or RSVP, just grab some friends and come enjoy an end-of-summer barbecue. Meals will be purchased by the plate, and the Warehouse bar will have local brews and craft cocktails for purchase.

HR Foods is also serving up breakfast on Sunday mornings now. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday, the grill will be serving smothered burritos, breakfast bowls, breakfast sandwiches, as well as traditional breakfast plates with eggs, bacon and hashbrowns.

You can also get your coffee fix in the mornings and weekends from the Warehouse coffeeshop.