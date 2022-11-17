Employer learning session to focus on untapped potential of youth
The Colorado Workforce Center is offering a new virtual learning session through its Hidden Workers series.
A free session from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, will cover the untapped potential of youth in the workforce. The series is focussed on helping businesses create a culture that is welcoming for workers who may have been previously “sidelined.”
Through the workshop, people can join Samantha Freese, a youth career counselor, as she shares ideas designed to help employers welcome the next generation of workers and navigate the opportunities and challenges of targeting youth to meet current and future hiring needs.
Participants can register online or contact the Craig Northwest Colorado Workforce Center office at christina.oxley@state.co.us or 970-620-1690.
