The silent killer — PTSD — Health Briefs

Following Memorial Day Weekend — when Americans take time to reflect on the sacrifice of the servicemen and women who have died — a new infographic from Rehab 4 Alcoholism seeks to raise awareness of a battle still being fought by many veterans and their families — Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

According to the infographic:

• PTSD in the U.S. affects 31 percent of veterans.

• One in three people develop PTSD following a traumatic experience.

• Those younger than 18 are significantly more likely to suffer PTSD when leaving the armed forces.

• Ninety-three percent of veterans are ashamed or embarrassed about their mental health problems.

Recommended Stories For You

• Sixty-two percent of PTSD sufferers also have current or past alcohol or drug problems.

• Many veterans resolve symptoms with counseling.

Packed with more facts and information about the impact of PTSD, Rehab 4 Alcoholism, which offers treatment centers in the United Kingdom and Europe, encourages sharing the infographic as one of many ways to raise awareness and support veterans in getting treatment.

View the graphic by visiting rehab4alcoholism.com/article/72/ptsd-amongst-the-military-and-veterans.



Program helps pregnant women quit tobacco

Northwest Colorado Health's Baby and Me Tobacco Free program helps expectant mothers quit tobacco with prenatal smoking cessation sessions and incentives. Smoking during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage, premature birth, birth defects and infant death. Program participants who quit smoking, remain smoke-free and attend monthly smoking cessation sessions during pregnancy and for a year after their babies are born will receive vouchers for free diapers.

For more information, call 970-870-4103.



Precautions advised during tick season



Northwest Colorado Health advises precautions against ticks and tick-borne diseases during the spring and summer months. Ticks are commonly found in wooded or brushy areas with tall grass. They may also inhabit rustic mountain cabins, where chipmunks and other rodents may have visited.

Recommendations to prevent tick bites include the following.



• Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

• Avoid walking through high grass and bushy areas and sitting on logs or against trees.

• Use a blanket or tarp when resting or picnicking on the ground.

• Use repellents labeled for ticks. Those who spend significant time in tick habitat, are advised to consider wearing Permethrin-treated clothing (never apply Permethrin to skin).

• Perform thorough tick checks after spending time in tick habitat.



Ticks should be removed from the skin as soon as possible. After removing a tick from a person or a pet, wash hands immediately. In the event of illness following a tick bite or exposure to ticks, seek prompt medical attention. For more information and resources, visit coloradoticks.org.

New health, wellness group meets Tuesdays



A new free health and wellness group has begun meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 18 W. Victory Way.

The group focus on weight loss and fitness and is structured similar to Weight Watchers, with weekly meetings, weigh-ins, discussions and guest speakers. For more information or to get on the group email list, call Suzanne at 970-826-0545 or 970-846-0616

Rapid Care Clinic now open in Craig

Memorial Regional Health’s Walk-In Clinic has a new address, 2020 W. Victory Way.

The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and no appointment needed.



Wellness Wednesday program offered weekly for seniors

Wellness Wednesday is a day of activities and health services for older adults.

The day includes exercise classes, foot care, senior wellness checks, lunch, guest speakers and pinochle every Wednesday at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 678 School Street. The program is offered by Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well program. Suggested donations or fees apply to some activities and services, but no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

See a full schedule of activities, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Northwest Colorado Health receives recognition for quality

Northwest Colorado Health recently received a certificate of achievement for providing high-quality care resulting in improved health for patients at clinics in Craig and Steamboat Springs. The certificate was awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees 1,400 community health centers across the nation.

The award places Northwest Colorado Health in the top 30 percent of health centers for service and quality achievements. The organization’s community health centers have also earned accreditation as a Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The designation is achieved by demonstrating a focus on patient-centered care, which seeks to strengthen relationships between patients and their clinical team to improve patient experience and health outcomes while lowering health care costs.