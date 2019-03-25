The Network to host Craig candidate meet-and-greet Thursday

Perhaps you’ve read about them in the newspaper or watched them speak during the recent forum, now get to know the candidates in a more casual setting.

Meet the candidates for Craig City Council and mayor in a social gathering at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Vallarta’s, 2705 W. Victory Way.

This event is organized by The Network. The Network is a membership organization for locals working to positively impact the community. They host a variety of events to give members the opportunity to make social and business connections, through professional, fun events and community impact projects.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/TheNetworkYVYP.