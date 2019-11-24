The Network to host Abominable Snowman Hunt

The Network is putting on an Abominable Snowman Hunt at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The event is a race to find the long forgotten tale. Participants can choose to snowshoe, ski, walk, or run in the pursuit of the abominable snowman. Winner receives half the buy-in pot cash prize.

Tickets can be purchased at The Find, 518 Yampa Ave.; Country Living Realty, 304 W. Victory Way; or from any Network board member. Tickets are $20 pre-sale, and $25 day of the event.

A social with hot chocolate follows, and all are welcome, adults, kids, families and more.

For more information, call Dorina at 970-629-1089 or Kirstie at 970-629-5915.