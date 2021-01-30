The Moffat County School Board Discusses Finances and the schools

The Moffat School Board met to discuss the finances through the end of 2020 and get updates from Craig Middle School and Moffat County High School in regards to how the start of second semester is going.

The school district is struggling financially district accountant John Wall said. The school district is currently running at a deficit of $400,000 according to Wall, and is also facing structural problems with rising bills due to electrical load issues on the roof of Craig Middle School.

“We are under budget on salary and benefits due to several unfilled positions and new teachers who are not fully qualified yet. In this first year, financials look different,” Wall said. “It looks like right now, that with the CRF fund, it feels like the way we were doing things was OK.”

Craig Mayor Jarrod Ogden and Superintendent Scott Pankow are speaking to the principals at the Moffat County School District schools in regards to how to save money and what upgrades can wait and what upgrades are needed. Renovations to the middle school’s football field was one upgrade pushed further down the road.

“We really didn’t say no to anything that the principals and myself said were not needed,” Ogden said. “They talked about the fact that they didn’t need to put money into the football field when they could just play at the high school.”

The Craig Middle School presentation was led by principal David Grabowski. Grabowski said the school is working on their own streaming platform for sporting events and other activities called “CMS Live!” as well as utilizing a new podcast studio that they have in the building for lessons and occasional faculty announcements.

Moffat County High School Principal Sarah Hepworth spoke about the resilience of athletes and staff as season B gets underway and games have already had to be rescheduled due to COVID. She also mentioned that the coronavirus has forced the school to be more creative in their problem solving than they were before. The school is working on live streaming events outside of sports like the play, due to the lack of an audience and using bigger spaces, like the library for classes and group activities that require six feet of distance. In order to try to incentivize kids to behave in their classes and get their grades up, the school is offering “Pride Points,” in which if kids get enough of them they get to participate in a Mario Kart tournament or a dodgeball tournament against other kids and staff.

The school district is still in wait and see mode on whether or not to go back full time in the fourth quarter. However, Pankow has heard from teachers who are supportive of the idea as it would help kids get back into a routine and it would help them in the fall when school starts up again to start to feel like the world is getting back to normal.

moneill@craigdailypress.com