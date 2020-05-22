The Mines are calling: Moffat County grad Daniel Caddy signs with Colorado School of Mines for wrestling

Standout Moffat County wrestler Daniel Caddy will head to Colorado School of Mines to continue his wrestling career.

Courtesy Photo

One of the top Bulldog wrestlers over the last four years will have a new home this fall.

Daniel Caddy, the winner of the Four-Year Scholar Award at Moffat County High School, is set to compete on the mats for the Colorado School of Mines wrestling program, fulfilling a lifelong goal for the standout senior.

Starting at the age of 2, wrestling is all Caddy has ever really known athletically. All the hard work and incredible amount of commitment to the solo sport has paid off for the senior, who will get a chance to compete at the next level in a sport he says is his life.

“It means a lot to me,” Caddy said. “That’s everything; it’s been my goal to wrestle at the highest level possible that I can, so to be able to do this is huge for me; it’s a dream come true.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Over the years Caddy has attended the Colorado School of Mines wrestling camp, getting a chance to interact with the coaching staff and current wrestlers. Through talks with the coach at Colorado School of Mines – Austin DeVoe – Caddy came to the decision that a spot with the Orediggers was the way to go post-graduation from Moffat County High School.

After wrestling at 152 pounds as a senior for the Bulldogs (he also wrestled 113 and 138 during his high school career), Caddy will move up to the 157-pound weight class at Colorado School of Mines, where the Orediggers currently have three wrestlers at that weight.

Despite the challenge that lies ahead of him, Caddy can lean heavily on what’s driven him back to the mat time and time again over the years: family.

“Family is a big thing for me,” Caddy, whose father, Jarrett, was an assistant for Moffat County High School, said. “They’re super supportive no matter what. If I lose a match, we sit back, see what I did wrong and progress from there; they’re just always positive.

“Plus, I love that feeling of wrestling my heart out and beating people at what they love to do in an individual sport like this,” Caddy added.

While Caddy’s father wrestled a few years in high school, he says it wasn’t a huge thing for his dad like it became for him. Growing up in Meeker early in his childhood, Caddy found the sport that would later become his life’s calling, immediately diving in headfirst. Later, after moving to Craig, Caddy’s family found the Bad Dogs Elite wrestling program and joined, setting off a long journey on the mat for the Moffat County product.

That journey will now take him to Golden, where he’ll look to earn an engineering degree with the hopes of becoming a collegiate wrestling coach once his career is over.

“I would prefer to coach at the college level, just to make it a full-time position,” Caddy said. “Wrestling is everything I do, so I want to stick around the sport as long as I can.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com