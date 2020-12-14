The mighty Yampa, our valley’s livelihood

An angler tries his luck on the Yampa River Friday afternoon. The river was just reopened for fishing.



Did you know that Colorado’s Water Plan calls for 80% of locally prioritized rivers to be covered by a Stream Management Plan by 2030? Yes, that includes our Yampa River Basin. The Yampa-White-Green Basin Roundtable (BRT) is one of nine grassroots water policy roundtables throughout Colorado working to develop locally-driven collaborative solutions to water supply challenges.

The BRT’s Integrated Water Management Plan (IWMP) will combine community input with science and engineering assessments to identify actions that protect existing and future water uses and support healthy river ecosystems in the face of growing populations, changing land uses, and climate uncertainty.

So where do we begin with the IWMP process? Why not start with the biggest users of water here in the basin, our agricultural stakeholders. Stakeholders have been clear that agricultural infrastructure is in need of improvement, but there is limited documentation about specific needs. Stakeholder engagement is the most important factor to successful IWMPs. That’s where I come into play.

As a Segment Coordinator for the project, I am reaching out to our agricultural users to listen and learn from them about their use of water and riverside lands, plus their management concerns and opportunities they may see for improvements. I wasn’t really sure what my job would entail. I had visions of field work and lots of interaction with ranchers. Our work was delayed by COVID restrictions, but we were able to roll with the punches and conduct our interviews over the phone. Virus or not, ranchers still had to irrigate their fields, so we found a way to continue our work. As it turns out, I learned more about irrigation and the effects irrigation has on our community than I ever thought possible. From the headgates of the Yampa, all the way down to the confluence of the Green River our team chose fifty water diversion structures for assessment.

What does a diversion assessment entail, you might ask? A technical team, J-U-B Engineering out of Grand Junction, conducted site visits on the fifty river structures. The site visit included a field inspection of the river headgate, ditch conditions, inventory and assessment of control structures, measurement devices and level of functionality, overall structural integrity and diversion functionality, along with the ability of the structure to divert a wide range of flows.

The results of the diversion assessment will benefit irrigators by providing a technical evaluation of their structure, including suggestions of ways to improve or modify the structure, if needed. The BRT will use the information along with a combination of other studies regarding river health and recreation to select future priorities and action planning. As the work of the IWMP continues, the assessments will also support regional decision-making regarding multi-benefit projects – those that overlap agriculture, environment, and recreation. Working on the IWMP has opened my eyes to how important agriculture and water are to this community. It’s our livelihood and our heritage.

For more information on the IWMP project, please visit our website: yampawhitegreen.com/iwmp

Gena Hinkemeyer is a segment coordinator for the Yampa, White, Green Basin Roundtable on the Integrated Water Management Plan for the Yampa River.