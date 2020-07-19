The importance of having a primary care provider

Regular physicals are important for people of all ages as they help patients understand health risk factors and steps for prevention.

UCHealth Primary Care in Craig offers a range of primary care services, including adult and pediatric care, sports physicals, DOT and flight aviation clearance physicals, worker’s comp and women’s health and lab services. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 970.620.9226. Virtual visits are also available. offers a range of primary care services, including adult and pediatric care, sports physicals, DOT and flight aviation clearance physicals, worker’s comp and women’s health and lab services. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 970.620.9226. Virtual visits are also available.

With knowledge and training spanning the full range of medical issues, primary care providers play an important role in fostering a healthy lifestyle.

“From common illnesses and common injuries, to complex illnesses and complex issues, primary care providers do a little bit of everything and serve as a great gateway to specialists,” said Dr. Jon Hamilton, a primary care physician with UCHealth Primary Care in Craig.

They can help identify trends and prevent disease

A primary care provider who sees you for regular physicals is specially equipped to help spot issues.

“Having your own primary care provider is very important,” Hamilton said. “That provider gets to know you as a person, and they’re able to notice trends that might indicate something is wrong.”

For instance, they can help patients better understand their risk factors for issues from heart disease to diabetes, and to take steps for prevention.

“Discussing risks of future heart disease based on family history and a patient’s own history goes a long way to preventing future events,” Hamilton said. “Watching kidney function, and talking through risk factors for tobacco or alcohol use, can help us address issues before they happen.”

They’re a family resource

“With yearly exams, you’re going to see the same person, and your kids can see the same person, and your parents can see the same person, year after year,” Hamilton said. “That really goes a long way in establishing trust.”

They can do various specialized procedures

Primary care providers can take care of most urgent health issues, including stitching up lacerations.

“A lot of times, patients don’t understand the depth of the scope of some of the dermatological procedures we can do,” Hamilton said. “We can take biopsies, treat some orthopedic injuries and in certain areas, help with pregnancy and childbirth.”

They can help with health screenings needed for certain jobs

If you’re driving a truck or machinery for work, or trying to get your pilot’s license, you’ll likely need to pass a specific health exam to ensure you are able to perform your duties. These exams can be conducted by many primary care providers.

“So many people’s work depends upon those medical exams,” Hamilton said. “There’s not a better person to get those from than your primary care provider, as they know your entire history.”

Prep, don’t stress, before a visit

Hamilton encourages patients to come to appointments with a list of concerns and questions.

“That’s the best way to get what you want out of a doctor’s visit,” Hamilton said. “Ask your questions, and feel free to ask the provider who they are so you can develop that level of trust.”

They become a friend

Since a primary care provider often sees patients year after year, a special relationship can build.

“I enjoy sitting down and visiting with people and getting to know them,” Hamilton said. “And I enjoy seeing them outside of the clinic and calling them friend.”

