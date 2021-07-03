The importance of establishing a relationship with your local pharmacy

From left to right, Ryan Alberico (pharmacist), Wanda Brown (pharmacy technician), Teresa Stoffle (pharmacy technician) and Natasha Nielson (pharmacy manager) staff the MRH pharmacy in Craig.

You might think of your pharmacy as a quick stop after a visit with your healthcare provider — but it’s so much more than that. Your local pharmacist plays an important role in your overall healthcare plan and is essential to your health and well-being.

Pharmacists are a direct link between the patient and the provider. They are accessible, have experience working with many medications and want to help patients understand their prescriptions as best as possible.

Safety First

Keeping you safe should be your pharmacy’s top priority. Your local pharmacist can double-check your medications to ensure they are safe to combine. They can also ensure your prescriptions are working to improve the health conditions your provider prescribed them for.

This is especially important if you have more than one provider or more than one condition. Prescriptions, when improperly mixed, taken or overlooked, can pose serious risks. Your pharmacist ensures everything you are prescribed is safe when taken together, and if not, can suggest alternatives to your provider.

When you build a solid relationship with your pharmacist, the process becomes more fluid as trust is built and communication enhances over time.

Easier Access

Pharmacists are an easily accessible face to healthcare. Local pharmacies are usually smaller than larger chains and have more time to spend with patients. The team at Memorial Regional Health is happy to simply fill your prescription and send you on your way, but they also enjoy answering patients’ questions and ensuring they are comfortable before leaving.

The medical advice of a pharmacist is completely free of charge. They can provide further information about over-the-counter medications, allergy counseling, wound care, pain management — even diagnostic help and advice. Pharmacists are also trained to administer most vaccines.

Personal Touch

The Memorial Regional Health Community Pharmacy in Craig is a convenient, full-service pharmacy that offers quick and friendly service. The team looks forward to helping their patients every day and our staff is proud to work with our community to enhance healthcare for all. We get to know our patients quickly and aren’t bogged down by corporate numbers or unrealistic goals.

We are located at MRH in the Medical Office Building. Having a pharmacist in the same building as your primary care or specialty provider is convenient because we can efficiently communicate with them as needed.

If you are hesitant about transferring your prescription to a new pharmacy, we understand that change can be nerve-wracking. Please know when you choose our team at MRH, you are our priority. We are a fresh set of eyes on your entire healthcare experience, and just like any healthcare professional, we do our job best when we have the complete picture. The better we get to know each other, the better we can do our job to take care of you.

The Community Pharmacy in Craig is open for walk-in, drive-thru and delivery services from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturdays. For more information or to transfer an Rx, call 970-826-3055 or learn more at memorialregionalhealth.com/clinic-hospital-locations/community-pharmacy-craig.